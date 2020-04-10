Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Former Indian Lake Police Chief guilty of tampering with government documents

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

John Chambers (source: Cameron County Jail)

BROWNSVILLE – On Thursday, the 13th Court of Appeals upheld a conviction that ruled that a former Indian Lake Police Chief is guilty of tampering with government documents.

John Chambers was arrested in 2015 after an investigation found that while police chief he instructed a subordinate officer to create false records showing that 14 reserve officers had taken and passed a firearms training.

Chambers was indicted on 14 counts of tampering with a government document with the intent to harm or defraud.

After being found guilty of every count, Chambers was sentenced to concurrent 2-year prison terms, with probation for five years by the 103rd Judicial District Court.

In 2017, Chambers appealed to the 13th Court of Appeals, who affirmed the decision from the district court.

Chambers again appealed, this time to the Court of Criminal Appeals and the court sent the case to the Court of Appeals for further review.

Following an investigation, the Court of Appeals found that Chambers did tamper with a government document.

The Court of Appeals sent the case back to the trail court for a new punishment hearing.

Chambers faces up to a year in county jail for each guilty count.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday