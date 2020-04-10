Former Indian Lake Police Chief guilty of tampering with government documents

BROWNSVILLE – On Thursday, the 13th Court of Appeals upheld a conviction that ruled that a former Indian Lake Police Chief is guilty of tampering with government documents.

John Chambers was arrested in 2015 after an investigation found that while police chief he instructed a subordinate officer to create false records showing that 14 reserve officers had taken and passed a firearms training.

Chambers was indicted on 14 counts of tampering with a government document with the intent to harm or defraud.

After being found guilty of every count, Chambers was sentenced to concurrent 2-year prison terms, with probation for five years by the 103rd Judicial District Court.

In 2017, Chambers appealed to the 13th Court of Appeals, who affirmed the decision from the district court.

Chambers again appealed, this time to the Court of Criminal Appeals and the court sent the case to the Court of Appeals for further review.

Following an investigation, the Court of Appeals found that Chambers did tamper with a government document.

The Court of Appeals sent the case back to the trail court for a new punishment hearing.

Chambers faces up to a year in county jail for each guilty count.