CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Benito educator was sentenced after he plead guilty to having an improper relationship with a student.

Eduardo Rendon, 31, was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication and 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to one count of an improper relationship between educator and a student.

His second count of improper relationship was dismissed.

Rendon was indicted in May 2020 for “engaging in sexual contact with [an IDEA San Benito student]… by touching the breast of the complainant with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of the defendant.”

Rendon was working as an engineering teacher until his arrest. He was a teacher for five years, and had harassed the student for a year.

The incident occurred on Sept. 15, 2019, and Rendon was also charged with a second count of improper relationship with a student on a different date with the same student.

Along with the sentencing, Judge Janet Leal referred to Rendon as a “predator” and advised that Rendon be evaluated to go on the sex offender registry.

Rendon will not be allowed to work with or near children, teens or young adults.