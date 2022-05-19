CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Benito educator pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with a student just weeks before his trial was scheduled to begin.

On Thursday, Eduardo Rendon, 31, waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty to one count of inappropriate relationship with a student while he was employed at IDEA San Benito.

Rendon was indicted for the charge in May 2020. Court documents charge Rendon with “engaging in sexual contact with [an IDEA San Benito student]… by touching the breast of the complainant with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of the defendant.”

Rendon worked as an engineering teacher at IDEA engineering teacher until his arrest for the charge.

The incident happened on Sept. 15, 2019. Rendon was originally charged with a second count of inappropriate relationship with a student with the same student on a different date.

Rendon initially pleaded not guilty. However, on Thursday Rendon appeared in court and decided to plead guilty to the Sept. 15, 2019 charge.

Rendon is scheduled for sentencing on June 16.