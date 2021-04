HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday a former Hidalgo County Sheriff investigator was arrested for criminal trespassing.

According to the Hidalgo County jail record’s website, Roberto Rivera was arrested in Edinburg and his bond was set at $5,000.

Last month, Rivera was arrested for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said Rivera’s employment was terminated after March’s charges.