Former Hidalgo County correctional officer convicted of smuggling contraband, accepting bribes

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — A former correctional officer at the East Hidalgo Detention Center will spend more than two years in prison for smuggling contraband and accepting bribery payments during his time at the jail.

On Thursday, Jhaziel Loredo, 33, was sentenced to 28 months in prison for smuggling contraband to inmates at the jail he worked at.

Loredo worked at the facility from October 2018 to August 2019.

The Progresso native smuggled contraband into the jail and distributed them to inmates.

Additionally, Loredo accepted a total of $1,900 in bribes from inmates’ family members in exchange for smuggling the unspecified items.

Loredo pleaded guilty to this crime on March 4.

He will spend two years and four months in federal prison and serve three years of supervised release following his sentence.