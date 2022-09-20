EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Head Start Executive Director Teresa Flores is demanding answers for her termination.

This was one of the many items in the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court meeting.

In the meeting, Flores and her legal team were fighting for actions and comments.

However, no action was taken by commissioners and brought into the public light.

“We’re disappointed today that the county did not take, did not make any action and did not come out in the public and did not discuss this item.” Attorney John Shergold said.

It still remains a mystery why Teresa Flores was let go of her executive director duties with the Hidalgo County Head Start Program.

“My client has been a 19 year veteran excellent evaluations during that period of time has done wonders to the head start program, this issue we will go ahead and reserve this, take this down to the courthouse,” Shergold said.

“We have received notification from the policy council that they have terminated the director of Head Start and we have received that information and accepted the information,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said.

County commissioners acknowledged the situation but did not go into more detail in the public or action on her employment.

“There’s nothing we can do, it’s the policy council’s duty and responsibility to deal with those actions we prefer not to deal with those actions,” Cortez said.

Shergold says now they will file a lawsuit for discrimination in what they believe was a wrongful termination.

“We believe that the investigation will be henceforth and then at the time when the investigation is over we will issue a right to sue letter and we will take the case to either federal or state court,”

Attorneys say this will take about 6 months to a year to file and they plan to take the matter to either State or Federal court.