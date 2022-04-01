HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former sheriff’s deputy has been convicted of participating in the distribution of hundreds of pounds of cocaine.

On Friday, Baldemar Cardenas, 36, appeared in federal court and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

According to court records, Cardenas admitted to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy in January 2020 that transported cocaine.

Cardenas worked with the drug traffickers to tip off law enforcement from the bundles of cocaine. Cardenas formerly worked for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy.

A federal investigation on Cardenas led to his arrest and prosecution in 2022. The criminal complaint against Cardenas was filed in February.



Cardenas waived his indictment on Friday and chose to plead guilty. As part of his plea agreement, the government will recommend a lower punishment for his conviction.



Cardenas is scheduled to face sentencing on June 14. He faces from five to 40 years in prison.

“The public’s confidence and trust must be preserved and the The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate all allegations of employee misconduct,” said the sheriff’s office in a release.