Former employee wanted for stealing thousands from Stripes

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is searching for a theft suspect who has stolen thousands from Stripes.

Former Stripes employee, Darrell Wayne O’Brien Jr., is wanted for Theft of Property.

The 28-year-old man is reported to have stolen an estimated 30 thousand to 150 thousand in property from Stripes located at 911 W. Edinburg Avenue.

Police describe O’Brien as a 5 foot 10 inches white man, weighing 165 pounds. His last known address is in Edinburg.

Officials ask anyone with information on O’ Brien’s whereabouts to call the Elsa Police Department at (956) 262 – 4721