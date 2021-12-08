Former educator, business owner files to run for Hidalgo County Judge

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former educator and business owner announced she has filed to run for Hidalgo County judge in the 2022 Republican primary.

Dr. Esmeralda Flores, a Sullivan city native, announced her plans to run Wednesday afternoon in a press release.

Flores was an educator for more than 34 years in various school districts throughout the Rio Grande Valley and has a doctoral degree in counseling, according to a press release.

Additionally, Flores as well hosts her own Youtube show called “The Dr. Ez Show.”

While working as the Parental Involvement Administrator, Flores pioneered dual enrollment programs from South Texas College to La Joya ISD.

Flores is also the owner of the educational consulting business, Oasis Educational Interventional Services.

Doctor Esmeralda Flores plans to kick off her campaign with an event that will include a press conference with the media in the coming days.