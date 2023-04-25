EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Edinburg political consultant pleaded guilty to bribing public officials, authorities announced.

Miguel A. Garza admitted to helping funnel bribe money from a McAllen-area business owner to certain officials with the City of Edinburg.

The officials were to award a city contract to the business owner in exchange, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Between 2019 and 2020 Garza acted as a political consultant on behalf of two elected officials in Edinburg, Garza stated in his plea Monday.

He also admitted to telling a local business owner he could secure votes from officials relating to contracts the city maintained in exchange for bribe payments to the officials. He would then collect a series of payments intending to provide them to the city officials in exchange for their votes, the release stated.

Garza admitted the political payments totaled $47,235 between June 1, 2019, and March 1, 2020, the release stated..

The former political consultant will be sentenced July 31, records show. At that time Garza faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He was permitted to remain on bond pending the hearing.