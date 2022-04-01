HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A law enforcement officer in an ongoing lawsuit with the city of Edinburg over retaliation will soon work for the city of Mission in a transitionary role to become the town’s next police chief.

Cesar Torres is scheduled to begin working with the city of Mission on Monday, April 4 as public safety director. According to the city’s media relations director, Torres is expected to transition to be chief of the Mission Police Department after current chief Robert Dominguez retires at the end of April.

Torres previously served as Edinburg police chief from January 2019 to April 2021.

He is in an ongoing lawsuit with Edinburg over the circumstances surrounding his departure from the department.

In the lawsuit, Torres claims former Edinburg city manager Ron Garza threatened to fire Torres for reporting an Edinburg police officer for being involved in a criminal conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Additionally, Torres states that Garza offered him four options in regards to his termination.

According to the lawsuit, on April 7, Garza told Torres he could resign and gain the opportunity to “write the narrative,” receive two weeks’ worth of pay while Garza and Torres “write the narrative,” have an investigation done to fire Torres, or Garza could simply fire Torres.

Garza offered Torres $59 thousand to resign from his position, said the lawsuit.

Torres turned down these offers on April 12 and was placed on administrative leave by the city on the same day.

These actions from Garza follow an investigation ordered by Torres on a subordinate officer who he says committed criminal acts.

According to the lawsuit, Edinburg PD’s internal affairs department told Torres in September 2020 that an unnamed officer was working with co-conspirators to stage thefts at homes and reporting the items as stolen to insurance companies to claim false benefits.

Although the lawsuit does not name the officer, it does note that this officer was previously fired after being charged of criminal conduct but was reinstated to his position against the orders of Chief Torres.

The original investigator who filed the complaint told Torres he was worried to file the complaint because, according to the lawsuit, the accused officer knows a lot of influential people in Edinburg and feared for his life.

Torres claims he pressed Garza multiple times to investigate the issue but was told “don’t worry about it” and that he did not want the FBI involved in the matter.

Torres alerted the FBI about the issue anyway which Garza was not happy about, according to the lawsuit.

Torres claims he has suffered stress, insomnia, and anxiety from this situation.

He has sued the city of Edinburg for violating the Whistleblower Act of the Texas Government Code and the Due Course of Law clause under the Texas Constitution.

He is demanding a jury trial and has issued a restraining order against the city. The restraining order prohibits the city from taking any “personal actions” against Torres.

The city of Edinburg has responded to the lawsuit calling Torres’s claims “baseless.”

Officials say Torres was removed after an independent arbitrator found that the chief ruled he discriminated against officers in the Edinburg Police Department.

The city also states that Torres demanded two years’ salary in order for him to resign and that he never made claims of misconduct prior to being asked to resign.

Edinburg officials noted that Torres was given a week to provide a response to his termination and instead filed a lawsuit.

The case has moved to federal court in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas. The latest motion was filed by city attorneys to quash deposition notices of corporate representatives. No further dates are scheduled as of this time.