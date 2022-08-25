EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina was found not guilty to charges of voter fraud on Thursday.

Molina was accused of fraud in the 2017 mayoral election for changing voters’ addresses and bribing people for their vote.

Molina was arrested in June of 2019 on 11 counts of illegal voting and one count of voter fraud, Hidalgo County Records show. Molina pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts.

Molina sobbed uncontrollably in the arms of his attorney as the jury unanimously found him not guilty on all counts.