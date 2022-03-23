EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Edinburg High School football player has been arrested once again.

On Tuesday, Emmanuel Duron, 20, was arrested by the Edinburg Police Department after he was found with cocaine in his vehicle.

According to an arrest record, an Edinburg police officer responded to Los Lagos Drive in Edinburg on Tuesday around 5:28 a.m. in reference to a car parked on the roadway.

The officer located Duron asleep in his vehicle in the driver seat and “smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle.”

A further inspection of the vehicle revealed plastic bags with six grams of cocaine inside of the vehicle, according to the arrest record.

Duron was arrested and charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, which is listed as a felony. He’s currently booked in Hidalgo County Jail on a $50 thousand bond.

In December 2020, Duron was seen tackling a referee during a high school football game between Edinburg High and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) High following Duron’s ejection from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct. Duron was a star senior defensive lineman for the Edinburg Bobcats during the season.

Video of the incident went viral as Duron was arrested and charged with assault.

The Edinburg school district forfeited the team’s place in the playoffs and Duron was banned from competing in high school sports after the incident.

He was reported to have accepted an offer to attend the Atlanta Institute of Business to play for a start-up football program but the details are not exactly known.

Duron’s court case for the assault charge is still ongoing. The next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 5.