HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edcouch is facing a lawsuit from a former police officer who says he was discriminated against for his age, gender, race, and religion.

The former employee worked as an officer and dispatcher with the Edcouch Police Department. He states he was wrongfully terminated by the department in 2019 after he claims he was discriminated against and retaliated against for reporting the allegations to his supervisors.

According to the original petition from the former employee, his protestant Christian religion was the main target of discrimination from other employees. The man claims the large number of Catholics in the area compared to the small number of evangelical protestants contributed to his religious beliefs being held against him.

The former officer states Edcouch’s then-interim police chief was one of the main sources of the discrimination.

He claims other members of the department also singled him out for his age as he was at least 10 to 15 years older than most of the other employees. The man, who is in his 50s, notes he was “replaced by a younger female with less experience.”

Court documents from the plaintiff cite vulgarities other employees allegedly called the man mocking his age, Christianity, and competency. The man states he told the employees to stop and alerted the police chief about this behavior, but it went ignored.

The former officer also claims he was denied opportunities at work that he was qualified for and saw his applications for higher positions ignored, according to court documents.

In 2021, the officer filed a complaint with the Texas Workforce Commission and then filed the lawsuit in Hidalgo County court in December 2021. The petition does not go into detail about the situation leading to the man’s termination, only stating that he was not given any valid reasons for why he was fired.

The city of Edcouch responded to the lawsuit in February and denied every allegation from the plaintiff. Their response claims the former officer did not prove how he was wrongfully terminated and challenges the plaintiff to prove any discrimination occurred.

On Monday, a docket control conference hearing was held to discuss matters in the case and possibly set a trial date. ValleyCentral reached out to the former officer’s attorney for a statement but they declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.