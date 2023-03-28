DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Donna police officer and another man have been ordered to federal prison for their roles in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Alejandro Martinez, 44, a former Donna Police Department officer and Victor Vallejo, 48, pleaded guilty to the crimes March 22.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez ordered Vallejo to nine years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Martinez received 14 and a half years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“In imposing the sentence, the court noted that people come to the United States to escape nations with corrupt law enforcement officers,” the release stated. “By accepting bribes, Martinez damaged public trust in the justice system.”

Martinez assisted co-conspirators as they transported illegal drugs through Donna by escorting load vehicles in his official capacity as a police officer, authorities said.

He also diverted other officers away from the area.

Vallejo, who was previously released on bond, was taken into custody following the sentencing today where he will remain pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future. Martinez is currently serving his 14-and-a-half-year sentence.