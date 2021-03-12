Former District judge appointed as director of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday the president announced the appointment of Rose Vela as Director of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships, U.S. Office of Personal Management.

Former President Lyndon B. Johnson established the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships (PCWHF) in 1964 by Executive Order.

PCWHF is responsible for selecting emerging leaders interested in public service to gain first-hand experience and knowledge on the inner workings at the highest levels of the Federal government.

Judge Rose Vela earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1985 from Southwest Texas State University in just three years at the age of 20. She then received her law degree from St. Mary’s School of Law in 1988 and became licensed to practice in Texas that same year.

In 1998, she was elected to the 148th State District Court of Nueces County, Texas, where she presided over a court of general jurisdiction, including thousands of complex civil and criminal cases. During this time, she was elected by her peers to serve as the Local Administrative Presiding Judge.

In 2006, after serving two full terms as a District Judge, Rose was elected as an Associate Justice to the Thirteenth Court of Appeals, a circuit that oversees appeals from twenty counties in South Texas. She retired from state judicial service in 2016, said the congressman’s news release.

Rose and Congressman Vela have been married for 31 years.