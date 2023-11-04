CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Corpus Christi Independent School District Board Member pleaded guilty to allegedly filing a false tax return, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

An investigation began in December 2018 on John Longoria after a two-year “extensive and suspicious remodeling” project at his home, followed by several search warrants executed by authorities in November 2020.

The financial investigation revealed Longoria had underreported his income to the IRS during the tax years of 2014 to 2016.

“As part of his plea, he admitted he had failed to truthfully disclose to the IRS all income he received in the form of goods, property or services during that time,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said.

He agreed to pay $187,315 to the Department of Treasury.

The United States District Judge David S. Morales will sentence Longoria on Jan. 24, 2024. He faces up to three years in federal prison and a possible $100,000 maximum fine.