HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The start of high school football in the Rio Grande Valley is this weekend. One of the big rivalries is the Bird Bowl between Harlingen South and Harlingen High.

The game will be held Friday night at J. Lewis Boggus Stadium in Harlingen.

Harlingen coach Manny Gomez and Harlingen South coach Israel Gonzales have a long history of working together and now they get to play against each other.

Football games are all about giving it your all and rooting for your team’s victory. In this case, two great coaches are facing off for the ultimate bird bowl win Friday night.

“We have a genuine relationship, you know, it’s not nothing that is created in the lab,” Gomez said. “It’s organic man. Very genuine stuff, you know, but we’re competitors and he’s a competitor and that’s why he was on my staff you know. Because people like that, I’ve always gravitated to.”

Despite working for rival schools, their friendship is a healthy balance of competitiveness and admiration for one another.

“It’s fun, you know, it’s competitive,” Gonzales said. “I got to work with coach Gomez and under coach Gomez for 10 years. He’s one of my former high school football coaches. So, there’s obviously a big-time connection there between us and it’s fun to go you know, you’re going to face one of the best teams in the Valley.”

Both teams have been hard at training and are ready for the ultimate face-off tomorrow night.

Bird bowl is set to start at 7 p.m. Friday at J. Lewis Boggus Stadium.