Former championship-winning Donna football coach dead at 93

DONNA, Texas — The head coach of the Rio Grande Valley’s only championship UIL football team died on Friday at the age of 93.

Earl Scott Jr., who coached Donna’s football team from 1960 to 1968, died on Friday.

Scott’s daughter, Chris Gieringer, relayed the message on Facebook on Saturday about her father.

“He and our precious Mother are dancing and laughing and rejoicing in being together,” Gieringer wrote. “He will forever be remembered as a man of integrity, sharp wit, loving compassion.”

Scott held a record of 70-25-2 over his nine seasons with Donna High School and coached the team to a victory at the 1961 UIL 2-A Football Championship.

Scott later coached Edinburg High School for two years before hanging up his coaching duties.

He was later inducted into the Southwest Texas State Hall of Honor, the Texas Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and the Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame.