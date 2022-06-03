LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) supervisor is charged with stealing money from the U.S. government, announced the U.S. District Court-Southern District of Texas.

According to a news release, Alfonso Gonzalez is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga on June 6.

On June 1, a federal grand jury returned the one-count indictment which was unsealed on Friday.

According to the charges, Gonzalez was a former CBP Tactical Terrorism Response Team supervisor. On several occasions between Sept. 27, 2020, and Sept. 27, 2021, he reportedly falsified hours on his timesheet.

The indictment said Gonzalez falsely recorded additional night and weekend hours when he did not actually report to work. On some occasions, he traveled to Mexico when he claimed to be at work, according to the allegations.

Further, Gonzalez fabricated excuses to justify his overtime hours, according to the indictment.

As a result, Gonzalez allegedly stole about $6,497.52 from the U.S. government, according to charges.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The CBP – Office of Professional Responsibility conducted the investigation.