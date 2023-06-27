MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from Raymondville was found guilty in a drug smuggling attempt, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced.

A federal jury convicted Juan Posas Jr., 51, of distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, a release stated.

During trial, the jury heard that Posas traveled from Raymondville to a Home Depot in Weslaco where he met with 25-year-old Mexican national, Alexis Soria-Soria.

At the meeting location, Soria transferred a box containing 44 pounds of cocaine into Posas’ truck, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office stated in a release.

The trial proceeded with the jury hearing phone conversation recordings in which the former CBP officer helped plan the drug smuggling attempt.

The defense attempted to convince the jury that Soria approached Posas in the parking lot and asked if he wanted free fruits, then placed a box of fruits in his car.

According to Alamdar S. Hamdani U.S. Attorney with the Southern District of Texas, Posas never checked the box to see what was inside and was later found guilty.

Posas faces between 10 years and life in prison. He also faces a possible $10 million maximum fine.

His sentencing date is scheduled for Sept. 14.