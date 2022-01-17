Former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio dies

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Omar Lucio, the former Cameron County Sheriff, died Monday.

Lucio was hospitalized overnight, officials confirmed to ValleyCentral. He passed away around 2 a.m., the cause is not known at this time.

Several officials have expressed their condolences on social media.

The Cameron County Sheriff Office released the following statement on social media:

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning today after learning of the passing of Sheriff Omar Lucio. We will be eternally grateful for his service and dedication to this community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Omar Lucio was born in San Benito, Texas.

During his law enforcement career, he served as the Chief of Police for the City of Mercedes and Captain of Police for the City of Harlingen, before being elected as the sheriff for the county of Cameron in 1997.

Lucio was a proud parent of four daughters and one son.

This story will be updated as more details are released.