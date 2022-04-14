CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Cameron County Sheriff’s Department deputy has pleaded guilty to coercing a masseuse into sex with the threat of arrest.

In December 2019, Victor Francisco Moctezuma was arrested after receiving reports of an assault from a woman.

The woman informed officers that she had agreed to meet the suspect at the 1500 Block South 9th Street in McAllen for masseuse services.

She told officers that Moctezuma coerced her into sexual conduct and stole $220 dollars from her after identifying himself as a law enforcement officer, said the release.

According to reports, Moctezuma threatened to place her under arrest.

Moctezuma was arrested and charged with official oppression and theft. His bond was set at $10,000 and $3,000 respectively.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old man pleaded guilty to two counts: oppression and theft.

Moctezuma was sentenced to serve one year in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center and two years probation.