Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger grants Cameron County $250K for polling super center

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is giving Cameron County $250,000 for polling supercenters.

“I just wanted to let you know that I am very proud of you of making the decision,” said Schwarzenegger at the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday.

The former governor, announced in his surprise visit, that he is granting funds to build a polling supercenter that will host up to 24,000 voters.

“If you don’t have always the ability to vote it makes it very difficult, so I said let’s open up some centers,” said Schwarzenegger. “It’s the greatest investment that you can make, is to open polling stations to let everyone participate in our democracy and vote.”

Schwarzenegger established an institute with the University of Southern California that allocates grants to local communities.

The Cameron County Elections Administrator said this grant helps in their efforts for early voting.

“We have limited early locations because of some changes in the law here in Texas,” said Remi Garza. “But this provides us resources to open those centers that will be open for the full three weeks of early voting, but will be geared towards people voting curbside.”

Schwarzenegger says that having the ability to vote is important to him.

“As an immigrant, to me, I think it is extremely important that everyone is able to vote,” he said. “Let us open up as many polling stations as possible so that people can go and vote.”

Garza expressed gratitude for the grant that he applied for.

“It’s a very positive sign that people are confident in the voting process here in Cameron County,” said Garza. “That they’re willing to invest to help us successfully administer the election.”