Former Brownsville police officer arrested for distributing meth and cocaine

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — A federal investigation is underway after a former Brownsville police officer was arrested on Tuesday for distributing meth and cocaine.

According to court documents, Jose Salinas, 52, was arrested on Tuesday for maintaining a drug-involved premise at a house in Brownsville.

Salinas, a now-former member of the Brownsville Police Department, maintained the residence to store and distribute methamphetamine and cocaine on March 19, according to the document.

An arrest warrant was issued for Salinas on Tuesday and he was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in jail without bond.

Salinas made his first appearance in court on Wednesday where his detention hearing was set for June 14.

The former officer faces up to 20 years in prison along with a $500 thousand fine if he is convicted of this crime.

The Brownsville Police Department, Federal Investigation Bureau (FBI) , and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) are collaborating in this investigation.