Former Brownsville police officer accused of price tag switching in Target

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—A now former Brownsville police officer is accused of price tag switching in Target.

According to the incident report, on October 11, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the Target.

Diane Ortiz (Source: Brownsville Police Department)

A woman, identified as Diane Ortiz, was seen picking up a decorative basket that was valued at $29.99 and tearing off a tag from a smaller decorative basket valued at $12.99.

Ortiz then was seen at self-checkout scanning the $12.99 tag for the $29.99 decorative basket, according to the report.

On October 14, Ortiz turned herself in following an arrest warrant for another theft. Ortiz was arrested on theft charges, a class B misdemeanor.

Following her arrest, Ortiz was placed on administrative leave. She then voluntarily resigned her post, said public information officer Jose Loredo with the Brownsville Police Department.