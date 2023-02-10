BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The lineup of potential mayors continues to grow ahead of Brownsville’s 2023 mayoral election in May.

On Friday, former Brownsville mayor Pat Ahumada announced his intentions to run for mayor, following previous campaign announcements from two current city commissioners, Jessica Tetreau-Kalifa and John Cowen.

But to get on the ballot, Ahumada is asking for signatures. “I am collecting signatures to get on the May 6, 2023 ballot,” he said Friday.

The sitting mayor, Trey Mendez said in November 2022 that he would not seek re-election, opening the upcoming election to a field of hopefuls who would not face an incumbent mayor.

Ahumada has held the mayoral office in Brownsville twice, from 1991 through 1994 and then again from 2007 to 2011. Challenger Tony Martinez defeated Ahumada during his re-election attempt. But the two achieved a chance at a re-match in an election featuring a crowded ballot in 2015, when Ahumada reached the runoff stage against the then incumbent Martinez, who won the final vote.

Ahumada launched his campaign Friday for a possible third term by listing what residents might miss from previous years.

“We use to have a local radio station, TV station, two vibrant newspapers, Villa Maria HS and Incarnate Word Academy, which is now closing,” Ahumada said. “These are some indicators our city needs a new direction.”

Ahumada cited 32 years involved in city politics, “twice as mayor and three times on the Brownsville Public Utilities Board”.

“I have never seen our city of Brownsville this bad. Bad!” Ahumada said. “Building permits take up to 10 months, property taxes and utilities are high, streets are neglected, city employee moral is low, and special interest is adversely impacting city governance.”

Ahumada said he opposed the $125 million Tenaska power plant project “that increased utility rates by 40%” and “complained to the Attorney General that it was not feasible!” He added that he now opposes a 729-acre industrial park as “not feasible.”

“This has led for many citizens to ask me to run for mayor to take our city in a new direction,” Ahumada said. “I had to decide, whether to stay on the sidelines or get involved! And, after much thought and prayer, I am announcing my intent to file before the deadline to run for Brownsville mayor.”