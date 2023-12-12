BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Brownsville City Commissioner and Municipal Court Judge Ben Neece died after a medical emergency Monday afternoon.

Neece served as the municipal court judge for the city of Brownsville for 32 years before serving as the City Commissioner for District 4 from 2017 to 2021, a post from city commissioner Roy De Los Santos stated.

De los Santos stated that Neece was also a passionate musician and would play his guitar in Market Square with fellow musicians.

Neece suffered a medical emergency around 6 p.m. Monday at the Gold’s Gym in Brownsville.