WARNING: This story contains graphic information

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Children’s Museum of Brownsville employee was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday after authorities found videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

Daniel Benjamin Molstad was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, federal records show.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the RGV Child Explotation Investigations Task Force (RGV CEITF) was contacted May 25, 2021 by the Texas Attorney General’s Office with an investigative referral of a suspect uploading child exploitation material to Dropbox.

The investigation led authorities to Molstad. On Jan. 27, special agents with RGV CEITF interviewed Molstad at his workplace where he admitted to receiving and distributing child pornography, the complaint stated. According to the document, Molstad said he had been downloading child porn for two years in online chat groups.

Moldstad gave agents permission to search his cell phone, and were able to determine the man received over 200 videos in his Telegram application, authorities said.

“In addition, some of the videos depicted infants from approximately three to six months of age engaged in sexual acts,” the complaint stated.

The Children’s Museum of Brownsville released a statement after Molstad’s arrest where they said “a former staff member of the museum was removed by authorities. We remain assured that no wrong doing occurred in the museum and are confident in our measures to keep families safe.”

Along with the prison sentence, Molstad was also ordered to serve 25 years supervised release and will not have access to computers or electronic communication devices without approval from his probation officer, records show. He is also ordered to stay at least 100 feet away from schools, playgrounds or areas primarily used by children.