HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of McAllen has named a new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Commerce Board.

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation (BCIC), Josh Mejia, has been named the new President and CEO of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce Board.

Mejia announced his resignation from the BCIC during the regular monthly board meeting, on May 26, 2022. He will continue to serve as CEO until Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Under Mejia, the BCIC was able to grow financially and spearhead large projects such as the Bridge Center for Business and Commercialization, according to a press release from the BCIC.

“There is nothing more gratifying than serving in a position that allows you to work for the ultimate benefit of the community you were born and raised in. There is a reason these types of organizations are so valuable to communities and an even better reason why we should continue to support the staff and board of directors at the BCIC to continue excelling at what they do best,” said Mejia in the BCIC press release.

Mejia will be taking over from Blanca Cardenas who served as the Interim President and CEO for the McAllen Chamber over the last eight months. Cardenas will continue her role as Vice President of Membership Services, according to a press release from the McAllen Chamber.

“I am beyond thankful to have been selected as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the McAllen Chamber, and I look forward to working alongside stakeholders and partners to help define a new chapter in economic growth and tourism for the community,” said Mejia in the McAllen Chamber press release.

Mejia will begin his new position on June 29, 2022.