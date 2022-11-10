Young broadcasters in Harlingen have their eyes on the weather. (Courtesy of HCISD)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The latest weather forecast coming out of the Rio Grande Valley has some small developments.

A system of developing minds could be moving in on ValleyCentral’s weather forecasting territory. At the PreK-4 Early Childhood Academy in Harlingen, fledgling forecasters staged a weather broadcast in their classroom: Expect rising grades with highs in the A’s — and possible 100s.

(Courtesy of HCISD)

“Four-year old students in the class have been learning about weather and they incorporated broadcast media into the lesson plan,” said Brianna Vela Garcia, director of media and public relations for the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District. “Future meteorologists!”

(courtesy of HCISD)

The class made a studio in the classroom, complete with a crafted studio camera and a weather outlook for the week. These young weather forecasters called for a stormy Thursday and Friday, which differs a bit from ValleyCentral’s projections.

“In the Rio Grande Valley, your Friday will begin abnormally warm and partly cloudy, but rain chances creep in around sunset,” reports ValleyCentral’s Jessica Kirk.

(Courtesy of HCISD)

The students remembered their media credentials, shown here dangling low from their necks.

(Courtesy of HCISD)

Will Monday be windy? These young broadcasters suggest it’s possible. Regardless, jackets like the camera operator is wearing might be a good idea for early next week.