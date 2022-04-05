RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV was ranked among the best colleges for your money in a ranking by Forbes.

According to a post by UTRGV, the university was ranked 8th in the list of “Top Colleges for Your Money” by Forbes.

“We’re focused on an excellent education for an affordable price!” UTRGV stated in the post. “Thank you to our amazing Vaqueros family.”

In Dec. 2021, Washington Monthly also recognized UTRGV as one of the top, affordable universities.

In March, UTRGV announced that they were expanding their Tuition Advantage plan to students with family incomes of less than $125,000.

Starting in the Fall 2022 semester, eligible undergraduate students “will qualify for full coverage of tuition and mandatory fees,” a post by UTRGV stated.