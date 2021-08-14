‘For God’s sake get vaccinated’: DHR doctors announced third vaccine shot available for immunocompromised

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Overnight the Centers for Disease Prevention Control and the Food and Drug Administration gave approval for a third vaccine to be administered to those who are immunocompromised.

Doctors at Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance announced that they will start administering third doses as soon as Tuesday of next week and are urging people to get vaccinated.

“For God’s sake get vaccinated,” said Dr. Carlos Cardenas, DHR’s Health Board Chairman. “22 of the 57 are adults that are hospitalized in our ICU and 14 of those are on ventilators.”

Cardenas says that this disease is affecting everyone and is not isolated to one type or group of people.

“In the last 10 days or so we’ve admitted 11 children between the ages of 0 and 16,” said Cardenas.

For now, the FDA and CDC have only approved the third dose for immunocompromised patients, transplant patients, and cancer patients. However, they are currently researching the possibility of a third dose for the general public.

“So a third dose will actually be helpful in improving the response of the immune system, will it be enough? only time will tell,” said Dr. Sohail Rao, CEO of DHR’s Health Institute for Research and Development.

However, doctors said that this year is different than last since they said there is a nationwide nursing shortage and the delta variant is spreading much faster.

“And there are fewer nurses in the community—and this is true coast to coast,” said Cardenas.

With school starting soon, DHR said they have seen a few other diseases beginning to break out, like RSV, or Respiratory syncytial virus, a common but contagious cold-like illness-causing more complications in battling COVID.

“Other diseases in the area like RSV so it’s complicating issues,” said Dr. Robert Martinez, DHR Chief Medical Officer. “And so we do have contingency plans for our pediatric kids.”

DHR will have an application available for those who are eligible, if interested in applying click here.