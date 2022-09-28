MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the first time, all schools in the Missions Independent School District will have at least one law enforcement officer at every campus during school hours.

“Because we have made arrangements with most of our law enforcement agencies — at least the police departments — to provide additional officers, we have police officers at every single one of our campuses now,” Craig Verley, director of public relations and marketing for Mission CISD, told ValleyCentral.

The school district does not have an internal police department.

Instead, the district has relied upon agreements with local law enforcement agencies for its security, and all of those agreements have received updates “within the last month or so,” Verley said.

School security has come under increased scrutiny following the mass shooting May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a tragedy that took the lives of 19 children and two adults.

This week, the Hidalgo County Commission reviewed a contract update for the Mission school district to be able to request additional security officers through the county and Constable Pct. 3. As of Wednesday, Verley said, no additional officers are needed, but the contract revisions will help the district to increase its security quickly, if necessary.

The district also has memorandums of understanding with Mission Police Department, Palmhurst PD, and Alton PD, Verley said.

“We always make changes, adjustments and improvements every year to our security measures,” Verley said.