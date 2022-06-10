BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police discovered 12 migrants while searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run accident.

At 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Brownsville PD responded to an accident on 10th Street and Harrison Street.

An officer was driving by the area and saw the accident. A black Ford Expedition is said to have disregarded a stop sign, hitting another car. Police said that two men exited the Ford Expedition after the accident, leading to a foot pursuit. The victim from the accident was not injured.

The passenger from the vehicle, a male, was taken into custody. The driver, a second male, entered an abandoned residence at the 1300 block of E. Harrison Street through an alleyway.

Officers inspected the residence through open windows and doors and discovered that there were 12 migrants inside the residence, with their clothing still wet. Border Patrol was then called.

The driver was not located, and witnesses told police they saw the man exit the residence through a back door. He is described as a man in his late teens to early 20s wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Those with information are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS(8477).