Food permits allowing bars owners to stay open past curfew

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Cameron County bars can now reopen at up to 50 percent capacity and if they close by 11 p.m.

Some bar owners like The Point’s Dillon Dawi says he has a food permit that allows them to stay open longer.

“The first week, we had Harlingen Police Department (HPD) law enforcement come in but they were very cooperative we explained that we did have a food permit and they didn’t give us any trouble and they okayed us to be open past that curfew time,” said Dawi.

Dawi says he knows about the guidance Judge Treviño put in place but he has a food handler’s permit that allows them to keep doors open but they do try to remain respectful.

“Especially weekdays we do close at 11 like 12 o’clock around there but you know weekends just because of the demand we try to oblige them and do it safely,” said Dawi.

They still must stay within 50 percent capacity.

“Fortunately for us, we have a food permit but we do have to go with the 49-51% but luckily we’ve been able to give employees back in,” said Dawi.

Bar and restaurant manager Joel Soza says they keep their kitchen open.

“As long as the kitchen remains open, were allowed to remain open as while,” said Soza. “Over here in Cameron County for the most part I mean all the venues have adapted to getting the food permits in order to open to reopen and operate before Judge Treviño made that decision today.”

Bar goers still must maintain social distance and wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.