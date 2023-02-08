HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On this week’s Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol went to Hidalgo County to check out what places are “Que rico!” and “Que asco!”

This week’s Top Performer sticker for their health inspection score is the Green Owl Deli located on 2901 N. 10th St. in McAllen.

The Food Patrol presented the restaurant a Top Performer sticker based on their Nov. 30 report.

The Green Owl Deli owner Eduardo Sanchez wasn’t present when the Food Patrol arrived but staff couldn’t wait to put the sticker on the door.

107 Food Mart #2 located on 3609 N. Veterans Blvd. in Pharr is featured in this week’s Food 4 Thought for having three notable violations on their Nov. 15 inspection report.

The report included “items being stored on the floor”, “6 week expired ranch dressing”, and “‘very dirty’ hoods in the kitchen.”

When the Food Patrol showed up, the kitchen manager was content showing the corrections before heading home for the day, however, it was revealed that there was a fly trapped inside of the fridge panel.

The Food Mart staff admitted to violations that weren’t on the report such as no food labels and a busted thermometer showing the fridge temperature at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

It didn’t take long for the owner, Joseph Biju to kick us out over the phone saying he was “going to call the police.”

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM