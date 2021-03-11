Food drive to benefit bar and restaurant workers hit by pandemic, winter storm

MCALLEN, Texas — L&F Distributors announced, with the Delgado Collective, they are coordinating a food drive.

L&F’s news release said the March 15 event is to help food service industry workers that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent winter storm.

Food distribution will begin at 2 p.m. on at Salomé on Main located at 1409 N. Main Street in McAllen. The event will continue while supplies last. Guests are asked to form a line in their cars along 15th Street where they will enter the Salomé on Main parking lot, receive their food box, and exit through Main Street, said the news release.

Guests are required to meet the following criteria:

Bring proof of employment at a local restaurant, such as a recent paystub

Be financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent Texas winter storm

Remain in their cars throughout the event to follow COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

“Our industry workers are always there for us when we need them, and now it is our responsibility to be there for them when they need us. We donated $10,000 and this will get us at least 400 food boxes to distribute that day.” Val LaMantia, Partner at L&F Distributors

With the generous donations received throughout the beginning of March, the Delgado Collective has secured food items from Grande Produce of the Rio Grande Valley. Other sponsors joining the event include Austin Street Bar, 5×5 Brewing Company and Essentia Waters, said the news release.

