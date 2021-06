ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Alton will be having a food distribution event on Wednesday, June 16.

A post states the event will take place from 9 a.m to 11 a.m., or until supplies last, at the Alton Development Center, 416 S Alton Blvd – east side parking lot.

Only two families are allowed per vehicle, said the release.

Those attending are also asked to have their trunks empty.

This is a one time event.