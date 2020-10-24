Food bank to hold drive-thru emergency food distribution

PHARR, Texas — The Food Bank of the RGV and Lacks stores have teamed up to help out those in need with a drive-thru emergency food pantry distribution.

The distribution takes place every Wednesday and will happen again on Oct 28 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. or until capacity is reached. The drive-through helps up to 700 families.

“Each family member receives anywhere between 50 and 60 pounds of food, these are very safe models with little or no contact.” said Food Bank CEO Stuart Haniff.

The distribution is happening at 724 North Cage Boulevard in Pharr. There will be a limit to two families per car at the distribution.

The food bank asks that the trunk of your car be free of any items before arrival.