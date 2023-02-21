MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley announced the opening of their new resource center Tuesday afternoon.

The Mission Resource Center will serve as a hub for social services, nutrition education and food assistance in the community.

“We are thrilled to open our new Mission Resource Center, which will provide a range of essential services to those in need, including an emergency food pantry, nutrition education classes, and access to social services team,” said Libby A. Saenz, CEO of the Food Bank RGV.

The center, a partnership with the City of Mission, is part of the food bank’s efforts to address food insecurity and related issues across the Valley.

The ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., Thursday, March 2, at the Mission Resource Center located at 115 S. Mayberry St.