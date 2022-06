ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, in partnership with the city of Alamo will have free produce Wednesday.

The mobile pop-up will be distributing produce, such as fruits and vegetables.

Food will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. or until supplies last.

Route pick-up starts on Business 83, South on 7th to DeSoto and ends at Fireman’s Park.