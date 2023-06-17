BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – H-E-B Hunger Relief is hosting an event to help spread awareness in the fight against hunger.

Empty Bowls Lower Valley is a continued effort by the Food Bank of Rio Grande Valley to bring meals to the community.

H-E-B Hunger Relief donated an extra 100,000 meals to give to those in need throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

“With their collective support, we can make a significant impact in the ongoing fight against hunger in the Rio Grande Valley. We are grateful for their partnership and dedication to making a positive difference in our community,” CEO of Food Bank RGV, Libby A. Saenz said.

Attendees can purchase a raffle tickets for a chance to win a trip to San Cabo Lucas.

All guests will receive a hand-crafted ceramic bowl that symbolizes the ongoing work the organization is putting on for the community.

Empty Bowls Lower Valley is scheduled to take place from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on June 24 at the Brownsville Market Square, located at 1150 Market Square St.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.