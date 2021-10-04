Food Bank RGV to host emergency food distributions following floods

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Bank RGV will host two emergency food distributions for those impacted by recent flooding.

The food distributions will take place at the Brownsville Events Center and at the Commission 1 Precinct Warehouse in Brownsville. Both will start at 9 a.m. until supplies last.

Food Bank RGV will hand out 700 emergency food bags at each site, including bottled water on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Families can only visit one site, and there is a maximum of two families per car. Residents must show proof of address and an I.D.

Anyone wishing to support the Food Bank RGV’s flood relief efforts may make a donation via text at FloodFund to 44-321 or click here.