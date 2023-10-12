PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Food Bank RGV is set to host its 17th Annual Empty Bowls Luncheon and Silent Auction.

The event, presented by H-E-B Hunger Relief, is committed to raise funds needed to provide meal to those at risk of hunger in the Rio Grande Valley.

“H-E-B Hunger Relief’s ongoing dedication to battling hunger in our community truly touches our hearts,” CEO of Food Bank RGV, Libby A. Saenz said. “Their unwavering support means the world to us, and we are deeply moved to have them as our Title and Presenting Sponsor for 2023.”

Over 30 local restaurants will be featured at the event to offer tastings of their best dishes, including a silent auction and raffles.

Each guest will also receive a unique hand-painted ceramic bowl, symbolizing the ongoing hunger challenges faced by many in the Rio Grande Valley.

All funds raised from the event will help provide meals to families and individuals facing food insecurity.

The luncheon and silent auction event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 17 at the Bert Ogden Arena located on 4900s I-69C in Edinburg.

Tickets are available for the luncheon and silent auction are available to purchase online.