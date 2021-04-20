Food Bank RGV to hold MASS Drive-Thru Emergency Pantry in Cameron County

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will host MASS Drive-Thru Emergency Pantry in Cameron County.

Produce, protein, and shelf-stable bags of food will be placed into the vehicle trunks of those that attend the event.

All vehicles must have an empty trunk, the Food Bank will follow their drive-thru mobile model that implements minimal or no contact. Face coverings are required to participate. ID and proof of address are requested on the day of the event.

Anyone in need of assistance, from any city, may attend the distribution event.

The drive-thru will take place Wednesday, April 28th at the Harlingen Soccer Complex from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Harlingen Soccer Complex is located at 4515 E. Harrison Ave.

This event created by the Food Bank RGV will serve up to 2,000 families.

“Food Bank RGV is excited to bring our MASS DTEP to Harlingen in Cameron County. This distribution will serve even more families than normal, almost three times as many, during a critical time as our families continue to battle the on-going health and financial burdens of Covid-19” said Stuart Haniff, MHA-CEO, Food Bank of the RGV.

Distributions at the Food Bank RGV will resume the following week on May 5th to serve seniors aged 60 and older from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The next distribution, for the public will take place on Wednesday, May 12th at the Food Bank RGV from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.