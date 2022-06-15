PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV is seeking monetary donations to ensure food-insecure children are fed during the summer.

According to the Food Bank RGV, they have begun its ‘Help Kids Get Through the Summer’ campaign.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, any donations made towards the campaign will be matched, up to $10,000. Instead of a dollar donation providing 5 meals, it can provide up to 10 complete and nutritious meals for children in need.

The food bank said in the RGV, 1 in 4 children is food insecure and in rural areas, that number increases to 1 in 2 children who do not know where their next meal is coming from.

The Food Bank RGV said donations for the ‘Help Kids Get Through the Summer’ campaign can be made online at foodbankrgv.com or by texting ‘SummerMatch’ to 44-321 or in person at 724 N. Cage Blvd in Pharr.