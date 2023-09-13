MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of Rio Grande Valley received a $25,000 grant from the J.A. Grifols Foundation Wednesday morning.

The foundation, one of three Grifols foundations, focuses on the health and well-being of plasma donors and the communities where they live.

“We’re very honored that they [Grifols] have come out to volunteer and they’ve been with the food bank for a while,” Libby Saenz, CEO of the Food Bank of Rio Grande Valley said. “I’m glad they remembered us and that we are their nonprofit of choice.”

The grant will support the food bank’s emergency food assistance program in the Valley while allowing the nonprofit to store, source and distribute more than 13,000 pounds of food.

The Food Bank RGV covers Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo Counties.