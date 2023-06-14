PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Bank RGV announce that it was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Maximus Foundation.

The food bank’s news release said the contribution will play a crucial role in supporting its ongoing efforts to reduce hunger and supply essential food assistance to individuals and families in the Rio Grande Valley.

The grant is part of its annual giving to 191 nonprofit organizations across the United States this year. Grants are aimed at furthering three key themes that drive the Foundation’s work: community development, youth programs, and healthcare services.

“On behalf of the Maximus Foundation, I congratulate the Food Bank RGV on becoming a Maximus Foundation grantee. Food Bank RGV has shown the importance of engaging, encouraging, and supporting all the members of their communities,” said Arvenita Washington Cherry, Maximus Foundation President.

“This funding will directly benefit the Rio Grande Valley community, enabling us to provide vital food assistance to individuals and families who are struggling with food insecurity,” said Libby A. Saenz, CEO of Food Bank RGV.

For more information on the Maximus Foundation, including full reports on previous grantees, visit: www.maximus.com/foundation