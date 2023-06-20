PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas-based bread company is partnering with the Food Bank Rio Grande Valley to fight against hunger across the state.

Fighting Texas Hunger is a month-long campaign created by Mrs. Baird’s bread company to donate bread to food banks across the state.

During the month of June, Mrs. Baird’s will be donating over 90,000 loaves of bread to 10 food bank locations across Texas.

“We know there’s a need in the summertime, schools are out, there’s a lot of sandwiches that need to get on plates,” Shane Sumrow with Mrs. Baird’s Fighting Texas Hunger said.

The bread company pledged Tuesday to donate up to 10,000 loaves of fresh bread to the Food Bank RGV.

“We’re able to serve 10,000 families with this bread. It’s vital that we have fresh bread,” Libby Saenz CEO for the Food Bank RGV said. “It’s a versatile product. Kids love it. People love it. So, we’re very, very happy to have received this donation today.”

For every loaf of Mrs. Baird’s bread sold in stores today, the company will match it with a donation to the Food Bank RGV.

The company has also pledged to donate hundreds of volunteer hours to help food banks fulfill the need to sort, box and distribute food to those in need.